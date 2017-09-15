World

UNSC to meet on North Korea missile test

Reuters United Nations | Updated on January 10, 2018 Published on September 15, 2017

The United Nations Security Council sits to meet on North Korea after their latest missile test, at the UN headquarters on September 4.   -  Reuters

The United Nations Security Council will meet at 3 pm EDT (1900 GMT) on Friday on the latest North Korea missile test, diplomats said, at the request of the United States and Japan.

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, further ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang's recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.

The 15-member Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea on Monday over its Sept 3 nuclear test, imposing a ban on the country's textile exports and capping imports of crude oil. It was the ninth UN sanctions resolution adopted on North Korea since 2006.

