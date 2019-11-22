US and China in foothills of a cold war, says Henry Kissinger

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said that the US and China were in the foothills of a Cold War, and warned that the conflict could be worse than the First World War if left to run unconstrained.

“That makes it, in my view, especially important that a period of relative tension be followed by an explicit effort to understand what the political causes are and a commitment by both sides to try to overcome those,” Kissinger told a session of the New Economy Forum. “It is far from being too late for that, because we are still in the foothills of a cold war.”

Kissinger also said he hoped trade negotiations would provide an opening to political discussions between the two countries. “Everybody knows that trade negotiations, which I hope will succeed and whose success I support, can only be a small beginning to a political discussion that I hope will take place,” he said.

China and the United States are countries of a magnitude exceeding that of the Soviet Union and America, he added. “China is a major economic country and so are we, and so we are bound to step on each others toes all over the world.”

