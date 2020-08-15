World

US CDC says updated isolation guidance does not imply immunity to COVID-19

Reuters August 14 | Updated on August 15, 2020 Published on August 15, 2020

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday its updated isolation guidance does not imply that a person is immune to re-infection with the novel coronavirus.

“Contrary to media reporting today, this science does not imply a person is immune to reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the 3 months following infection”, the CDC said in statement.

The agency said the latest data simply suggests that re-testing a person in the three months after initial infection is not necessary unless that person is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and the symptoms cannot be associated with another illness.

On August 3, the CDC had updated its isolation guidance based on the latest science about COVID-19 showing that people can continue to test positive for up to three months after diagnosis and not be infectious to others.

“People with COVID-19 should be isolated for at least 10 days after symptom onset and until 24 hours after their fever subsides without the use of fever-reducing medications”, the CDC said.

