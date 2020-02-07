US-China trade war: Trump, Xi reaffirm commitment to Phase-1 trade deal

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reaffirmed their commitment to implement the Phase-1 trade deal signed between the two countries last month.

The two presidents agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides, the White House said in a readout of the leaders’ call on Friday, China time. They also noted the great achievement of the recent US-China Phase-1 Trade Deal and reaffirmed their commitment to its implementation, it said.

“Trump expressed confidence in China’s strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak,” the White House said.

Flexibility on trade deal?

On Thursday, China announced that it would cut tariffs on US goods, reciprocating a US move and likely satisfying part of the trade agreement. However, the virus outbreak has raised concerns that China might not be able to make the purchases it promised and fulfil the terms of the deal.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials were hoping the US will agree to some flexibility on the pledges in the deal, people familiar with the situation said, though it is unclear if such a request has been formally raised.

“The Phase-1 deal is beneficial to China, the US and the world’s peace and prosperity,” Xi was cited as saying in a separate report by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency. “China hopes the US can work in concert with China to implement the consensus, and promote bilateral ties to develop on the right track this year,” Xi said.

Xi also hoped the US would calmly evaluate the epidemic, and reasonably respond. The two sides should keep in contact and work together to contain the disease, he said.

“China has taken the most comprehensive and strict measures to prevent and control the epidemic,” Xi was quoted as saying. “There has been some progress. China is fully confident and capable of winning the battle against the epidemic. The long-term trend for China’s stable economic development has not changed,” he added.