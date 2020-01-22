US confirms first case of China virus on American soil

Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
United States (US) health authorities on Tuesday announced the first case of a person on American soil sickened by a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and intensified airport health screenings.
The man, a US resident in his 30s who lives near Seattle, is in good condition, according to federal and state officials.
“The man is being hospitalised out of an abundance of precaution, and for short term monitoring, not because there was severe illness,” said Chris Spitters, a Washington state health official.
The news came as Asian countries ramped up measures to block the spread of the new virus as the death toll in China rose to six and the number of cases surpassed 300.
China is about to embark on the Lunar New Year holiday -- a huge travel time for hundreds of millions of people.
The man hospitalised in Washington state had travelled to the US from Wuhan, but did not visit the seafood market thought to be at the heart of the outbreak.
He entered the US on January 15 -- two days before health screenings for those travelling from Wuhan began at airports in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco -- and approached health authorities himself after reading news reports about the virus.
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will now be deployed to two additional international airports, in Chicago and Atlanta.
All travellers on flights from Wuhan, either direct or connecting, will now be re-routed to the five airports with screening systems in place.
Nations across the Asia-Pacific region stepped up checks of passengers at airports to detect the SARS-like coronavirus.
Fears of a bigger outbreak rose after a prominent expert from China’s National Health Commission confirmed late Monday that the virus can be passed between people
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
There's a lot of hard work behind that cheery namaste or 'welcome aboard' that the cabin crew greet us with.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...