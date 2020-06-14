US Congress urges CEOs of Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook to testify in competition probe: Report

The United States House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary has sent a letter to four major tech companies asking them to confirm by June 14 if their CEOs will testify in the committee’s tech competition probe, as per reports.

The hearing is likely to be held in July while the companies have until June 14 to confirm. However, the letter also hints at possible subpoenas for testimony if the CEOs disagree to voluntarily testify in the hearing. These subpoenas are also likely to include relevant documents including documents that the companies have produced in response to other competition probes and internal communications, the report said.

"These are documents that are essential to complete our ongoing, bipartisan investigation of the digital marketplace," committee chair David Cicilline said in a statement as quoted by the report.

This is part of the authorities’ ongoing probe into issues related to possible competitive harms in the digital market place.

Amazon’s business practices related to its treatment of its online sellers are already under investigation in at least two states according to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

The committee will produce a report based on these investigations the findings of which are likely to play an important role in terms of potential recommendations for updating the country’s antitrust law as per reports.