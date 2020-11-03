US elections 2020: Why would we have to wait for the results?

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
The US presidential election is rather long – the parties hold the primaries to elect their nominees and then the nominees square-off with each other to win the presidency. The year-long process is reaching its end now, and the results will be declared in a few hours.
A record 100 million people -- 70 per cent of those who voted in 2016 -- have cast their votes so far. Experts believe that the total turnout could be higher than that of 2008, when Barack Obama won the presidency for the first time (61.65 per cent).
This surge in early voting could potentially delay the declaration of results. The votes cast on November 3 will be counted first. Each State has its own rules for counting mail-in and absentee ballots. In some States, they are counted simultaneously and in others, there is a delay. For example, California will report some results on election night, but the State accepts ballots that arrive as late as November 20.
In Pennsylvania, these ballots will be processed only on November 3. The deadline for ballots to arrive is November 6. In the primaries held in June, the State was counting ballots even a week after the election. The deadline to stop counting is November 23, so the wait could be long.
Normally, the provisional results will be declared on the voting day itself and the final result will confirm it. Now, it is likely that this would not happen.
The Vox reports that 48 per cent of those who voted early are Democrats compared to 42 per cent of the Republicans. It also reports that a vast majority (60,451,666 votes) are mail-in votes and the rest (34,576,166) are in person votes.
Counting all these votes could take a lot of time, which could delay the results, or worse, the winner could change completely. It is highly likely that US President Donald Trump leads initially and then Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, could surge in the coming weeks.
Throughout this election, Trump has repeatedly questioned the delayed counting of ballots and has claimed that it would lead to fraud. Such a scenario could only embolden this claim.
Then there is another 'googly': Mail-in ballots could be tossed out on technical grounds, like mismatched signatures or not submitting the votes in time.
This is a serious concern. In this year's primaries, more than 550,000 ballots were tossed out. Studies show that ballots of minorities, women and younger voters were more likely to be rejected. The NBC reports that over 1 million votes could be rejected this time around. In a close race, this will change the results entirely.
Latest opinion polls vary a lot. In Georgia, some polls give Biden a lead of two points (Morning Consult), while others say Trump leads by 4 points (Landmark Communication). In Nevada and North Carolina, various polls give Biden a slender 2 point lead. In Florida, Morning Consult polls gives Biden a lead of 6 points, while a poll by ABC News-Washington Post puts Trump ahead by 2 points. In this scenario, get ready for long legal battles.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...