US elections: Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic campaign

Reuters WASHINGTON | Updated on April 08, 2020 Published on April 08, 2020

US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday in a conference call with staff, his campaign said in a statement.

Sanders plans to address supporters during a livestream at 11:45 ET, the statement said.

