US elections: Joe Biden to hammer Trump’s ‘tough talk, weak action’ on China, says top adviser

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
US President Donald Trump has seized on Americans’ growing animosity toward China over the coronavirus outbreak to underpin his re-election pitch, arguing he will hit Beijing harder than anyone. That is just tough talk hardly substantiated by action, says Jake Sullivan, a senior adviser to presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Biden’s campaign is preparing to roll out policies on how his future administration would better deal with China and will continue to show how Trump is weak on America's top geopolitical and economic competitor, Sullivan told Reuters in an interview.
“The Vice President intends to do two things: hold Trump accountable for a catastrophic set of failures in his approach to China, and a colossal gap between tough talk and weak action,” said Sullivan, one of several former Obama administration officials who comprise Biden’s foreign policy team. Biden served as President Barack Obama’s No. 2 for eight years.
On the coronavirus, Biden will keep criticizing Trump for repeatedly praising Chinese President Xi Jinping despite global concerns over a lack of transparency on the severity of the crisis, Sullivan said.
On global alliances, Biden's team argues that Trump is helping China by undermining US relations with traditional allies, and reducing America’s role and influence in international institutions.
On the years-long trade war with China, Biden’s campaign will highlight its contention that Americans have paid a significant price while getting little in return.“It’s fine for the president to want to push China to make changes,” Sullivan said. “But you get judged not by the pushing, but by the changes.”
Both candidates are spending millions of dollars ahead of the November 3 election on ad campaigns targeting the other’s record on China, which has quickly become a focal point of the US presidential race.
Trump’s campaign contends Biden will not be as tough on China, the country the Republican president blames for the pandemic that has killed more than 80,000 people in the United States and saw 20.5 million Americans lose jobs in April. In an email to supporters on Tuesday, the Trump campaign called Biden the “China-loving candidate.”
“Joe Biden has a terrible record on China, having coddled them over his four decades in Washington,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Sarah Matthews said, who also served as a US senator. “President Trump will always hold China accountable for their actions, but Beijing Biden simply cant be trusted to fight for Americas interests, she added.
Trump in recent weeks has ramped up his criticism of Beijing and threatened new tariffs, and officials are considering retaliatory measures over the outbreak.
Negative views on China among Americans have grown to the highest levels in 15 years, with two-thirds of people holding an unfavourable opinion of the country, up 20 percentage points since Trump took office, according to a Pew Research Center poll conducted in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of Trump's America-alone approach to China, Biden would work with like-minded countries to put pressure on the world's No. 2 economy, strengthen technology transfer restrictions and elevate human rights issues to the highest level, Sullivan said.
Democrats say it is a smart strategy to make the election a referendum on Trump's China record, particularly with independent voters who will be critical in a contest likely to be decided by close margins.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll from April 15 to 21 showed 52 per cent of independents disapproved of the president's handling of China, compared with 33 per cent who approved.
Some analysts and China policy experts say Biden eventually will need to provide a detailed vision for how he can do better on China, a task that could be complicated by the legacy of the Obama-Biden administration's China policy.
Chinese leaders had “licked their chops” at the Obama administration's insistence that major global issues could not be solved without their help, said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
A Biden administration would need to be careful not to get “bogged down” in political dialogues with Beijing, she said. Biden raised eyebrows in the foreign policy community last year when he downplayed China's ability to compete with the United States.
Sullivan has acknowledged that getting US allies on the same page to confront China will be no easy task. But he defended Biden’s insistence on a multilateral approach to dealing with China, calling it a “soft word” but “not a soft policy.”
Putting together advanced market economies to pressure China would be “a hell of a lot better than just the United States choosing to try to fight a trade war with China all by ourself,” he added.
He also said Biden would look to expand restrictions on the transfer of technology to China used to facilitate China's detention of a million or more mostly Muslim ethnic Uighurs in the country's Xinjiang region, an issue Biden would raise directly with Xi.
Sullivan said Biden would increase funding for American innovation, education and infrastructure, arguing the Trump administration had ceded ground to China in the race on science and technology.
“Trump is literally leaving a vacuum for China to fill,” Sullivan said. “You've got someone in the Oval Office who is fixated on steel, coal and battleships, instead of quantum computing, AI (artificial intelligence) and biotechnology.”
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...