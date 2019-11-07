US, European regulators want revised Boeing 737 MAX software documentation

Office buzz: 4-day week works!
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
US and European regulators have asked Boeing Co to revise documentation on its proposed 737 MAX software fix, the planemaker confirmed on Wednesday, further complicating its efforts to return the jet to service by year-end.
The world’s largest planemaker had submitted documentation in a key part of an approval process, already delayed by months, for a 737 MAX software upgrade in the wake of two crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people.
US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) officials flagged a number of issues over the weekend at an Rockwell Collins facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during a documentation audit of how the new software was developed, sources told Reuters.
Boeing and regulators will return to Iowa at a yet-to-be-determined date to complete the audit, the officials said.
“We think there is still some work to be done,” EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky told Reuters.
Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said the company ”provided technical documentation to the regulators as part of the software validation process. The documentation was complete, and it was provided in a format consistent with past submissions. Regulators have requested that the information be conveyed in a different form, and the documentation is being revised accordingly.”
One person briefed on the matter characterised the issue differently and said Boeing’s paperwork had gaps, was substandard and meant regulators could not complete the audit, a crucial step before the plane can be certified to return to service.
The person said it could take “weeks” to satisfy regulators in a worst-case scenario, though Boeing believes it can address the omissions in a matter of days.
The extent of the delays caused by the documentation requirements was not immediately clear. There was no indication of any need to revise the software package based on the audit, sources said.
Boeing is ramping up the number of people assigned to address the software documentation officials, a source said. Boeing shares closed down about 1 per cent.
Boeing chief financial officer Gregory Smith said at an industry conference that the company’s job is “make sure we get everything done right on time, answer every question, every document that’s needed, every form of software enhancement that’s required anytime.”
The FAA declined to comment on the audit but said it was ”following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline, for returning the Boeing 737 Max to passenger service.”
In September, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said the agency had told Boeing “it’s really better to be very methodical and very detailed rather than try to rush a partially completed product and then say, Well get back to you with the rest of it.”
Dickson said the FAA will need 30 days from the time of the as-yet unscheduled certification test flight before it can unground the plane.
A third person, familiar with FAA documentation audits but who did not participate in the 737 MAX review over the weekend, said such audits frequently uncover inconsistencies or omissions in documentation but rarely lead to changes to the underlying software or system.
Boeing’s fastest-selling jetliner has been grounded worldwide since March, cutting off a key source of cash for Boeing while forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. Many carriers have taken the MAX off schedules into 2020.
Boeing has repeatedly delayed its timeline for returning the plane to flight by the end of 2019, as regulators have scrutinised proposed fixes.
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...