US facing ‘four historic crises at once’: Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden stated on Sunday that the US is witnessing “four historic crises at once.”

Biden took to Twitter and wrote: “From Covid-19 and the economy to climate change and racial justice — our nation is facing four historic crises at once. And come January, there will be no time to waste. That’s why my team and I are hard at work preparing to take action on day one.”

This comes hours before US President Donald Trump signed a trillion-dollar contract for Covid relief and government spending bill, as per a report in The Hill.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden blamed Trump for “abdicating responsibility” and had urged him to immediately sign the pending Covid-19 relief Bill.

Biden said in a statement: “It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don't know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief Bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority.”

The relief Bill was passed with bipartisan support in the US Congress and both party members had pressed Donald Trump to sign the $2.3-trillion packages.

Last week, Joe Biden had also said that the “darkest days” against coronavirus “are ahead of us, not behind us.”

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases crossed the 19-million mark in the US on Sunday, as per the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.