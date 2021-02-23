World

US flags to be lowered to half-mast to commemorate half a million Covid-19 deaths

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

A moment of silence will be observed, and candle-lighting ceremony held at the White House

United States President Joe Biden has passed an order to lower all flags on US federal buildings to half-mast in order to commemorate the lives lost to the Covid-19 in the country, says media reports.

This follows the US surpassing half a million deaths due to the novel coronavirus. Briefing the press, Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed that this gesture would last five days.

In an interview with NBC News, Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden, said: “It’s terrible. It is historic. We haven’t seen anything even close to this for well over a hundred years, since the 1918 pandemic of influenza.”

According to previous reports, President Joe Biden will mark the US crossing the loss of half a million lives from Covid-19 with a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony at the White House.

The US crossed the half a million mark a month after it recorded 4,00,000 deaths in mid-January. This happened even as the country is witnessing a drop in the infection rate after seeing winter’s massive Covid-19 infection surge. The US continues to be the most affected country by the novel coronavirus, followed by Brazil.

