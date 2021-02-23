US flags to be lowered to half-mast to commemorate half a million Covid-19 deaths

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
United States President Joe Biden has passed an order to lower all flags on US federal buildings to half-mast in order to commemorate the lives lost to the Covid-19 in the country, says media reports.
This follows the US surpassing half a million deaths due to the novel coronavirus. Briefing the press, Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed that this gesture would last five days.
Also read: Biden to mark US crossing half a million Covid-19 deaths
In an interview with NBC News, Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden, said: “It’s terrible. It is historic. We haven’t seen anything even close to this for well over a hundred years, since the 1918 pandemic of influenza.”
According to previous reports, President Joe Biden will mark the US crossing the loss of half a million lives from Covid-19 with a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony at the White House.
Also read: 50% of Covid-19 hospitalised patients are at high risk of heart damage: Study
The US crossed the half a million mark a month after it recorded 4,00,000 deaths in mid-January. This happened even as the country is witnessing a drop in the infection rate after seeing winter’s massive Covid-19 infection surge. The US continues to be the most affected country by the novel coronavirus, followed by Brazil.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...