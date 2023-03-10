US job gains eased less than anticipated in February, according to government data released on Friday, while the unemployment rate and earnings ticked up.
The US economy added 311,000 jobs last month as the jobless rate went up slightly to 3.6 per cent, said the Labour Department.
