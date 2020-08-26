US immigration agency cancels planned furloughs; warns of backlogs, longer wait times

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Tuesday announced that it will be cancelling its planned furloughs of thousands of employees which was scheduled to begin on August 30.

The agency will avert the administrative furlough of over 13,000 employees which was scheduled owing to “unprecedented spending cuts and a steady increase in daily incoming revenue and receipts.”

However, the cancellation comes at a cost of more backlogs and longer wait times. The agency has cut its operational costs to sustain its overall operations and cancel the furloughs.

“The additional cost savings come through the descoping of federal contracts that assist USCIS adjudicators in processing and preparing case files as well as a myriad of other support activities,” it said in an official release.

USCIS expects to be able to maintain operations through the end of the fiscal year 2020. Aggressive spending reduction measures will impact all agency operations, including naturalisation, and will drastically impact agency contracts.

The agency will require intervention from the Congress to sustain itself, it said.

“Averting this furlough comes at a severe operational cost that will increase backlogs and wait times across the board, with no guarantee we can avoid future furloughs. A return to normal operating procedures requires congressional intervention to sustain the agency through fiscal year 2021,” said USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow.

The decision will impact its operations and will lead to longer wait times for pending case inquiries with the USCIS Contact Centre. It will also take longer for the agency to process cases, apart from increased adjudication time for ‘aliens adjusting status or naturalising,’ it said