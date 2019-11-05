World

US in talks with Russia, China on major arms control-like agreement

PTI Washington | Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

File Photo of US President Donald Trump.   -  Bloomberg

The United States is in talks with both Russia and China on a major arms control-like agreement, US President Donald Trump has said.

“We are looking at arms control right now. We are dealing with China, we are dealing with Russia,” Trump told reporters at the South lawns of the White House on Monday. “I think they would both like to do it especially as we are talking about nuclear weapons but we are looking at a major arms control-kind of an agreement right now with Russia and China and maybe somebody else,” he said.

The US president was responding to a question from a Russian correspondent. However, he did not respond to a question whether he has sought to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

