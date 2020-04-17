US, India to work together on Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
India and the United States are working together on vaccines and therapies to combat Covid-19 Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State had said according to a Times of India report.
Both countries are working together on developing therapies and vaccines for the pandemic while ensuring access to materials such as PPEs and Hydroxychloroquine- the anti-malarial drug that has in the past proved useful in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, the report said.
Pompeo on a teleconference with journalists had said that the countries are also talking about other bigger issues including free and open Indo-Pacific, the challenge of China and trade.
According to the report, countries including US, India and Japan are interested in reducing their dependence on China. The Japan government last week had committed over $2 billion to help its multinational companies move out of China, according to media reports.
US and India have been on friendly terms in terms of assistance during Covid-19. According to media reports, the US has provided almost $5.9 million towards health assistance to India to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Furthermore, the Centre recently opened up limited export of HCQ after President Trump had said that there would be repercussions for India if the export of HCQ isn’t allowed.
Trump had then thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of HCQ, deemed a possible cure against the disease.
“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!” Trump had said in a tweet.
