US joins G7 artificial intelligence group to counter China

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Clear, but oh, so bassless!
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
The United States (US) has joined an international panel for setting ethical guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence. The Trump administration had earlier dismissed the idea.
White House’s chief technology officer, Michael Kratsios, said on Thursday it is important to establish shared democratic principles as a counter to China’s record of “twisting technology” in ways that threaten civil liberties.
“Chinese technology companies are attempting to shape international standards on facial recognition and surveillance at the United Nations,” he said.
The Trump administration had been the lone holdout among leaders of the Group of Seven — the world’s wealthiest democracies — in setting up the Global Partnership on AI.
The partnership launched Thursday after a virtual meeting between national technology ministers. It was nearly two years after the leaders of Canada and France announced they were forming a group to guide the responsible adoption of AI based on shared principles of “human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation and economic growth.”
The Trump administration objected to that approach, arguing that too much focus on regulation would hamper US innovation. But negotiations over the past year and changes to the group’s scope led the US to join, Kratsios said.
We worked very hard to make it clear that it would not be a standard-setting or policy-making body, he said.
US involvement is important because of the large role that American tech firms play globally and its historic advocacy for human rights, said Kay Mathiesen, an associate professor focused on computer ethics at Northeastern University in Boston.
US tech companies such as Microsoft, Google and Apple are all concerned about what guidelines they should be following to use AI responsibly, she said. Given their global presence, the fact that the U.S. wasn’t involved does not mean that they would not end up having to follow any regulations developed by the rest of the G7.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Here’s Ducati’s track pack, including a cover to hide the number plate holes!
Premium features and above-average size in the segment could give it the edge
TVS Motor Company Chairman speaks of the challenges ahead while easing the lockdown
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
With museums out of bounds due to the lockdown, a writer falls back on the last ones she visited — in Dublin ...
As families and friends struggle to say their final goodbyes to loved ones due to quarantine and social ...
It may not be the cocoon of love and comfort, but it is where we head when all else is lost
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...