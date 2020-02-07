US kills top al-Qaeda leader Qasim al-Rimi in Yemen: Trump

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
President Donald Trump has confirmed that in a major counterterrorism operation in Yemen the United States (US) forces have killed Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the jihadist group that claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at an American naval base.
Rimi, 46, a deputy to al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, was placed on the United States’ most-wanted terrorist list after taking over al-Qaeda’s Yemen affiliate in 2015.
US government had offered a $10 million reward for information on Rimi.
“His death further degrades al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the global al-Qaeda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” Trump said on Thursday.
He said the major counterterrorism operation was carried at his direction.
“Rimi joined al-Qaeda in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden. Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” Trump said.
“The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm,” he said.
While Trump confirmed that Rimi had been killed, he did not say when the US operation was conducted or divulged any details about how it was carried out.
The AQAP has long been considered al-Qaeda’s most dangerous branch for its attempts to carry out attacks on the US mainland.
Rimi had said in an 18-minute video that his group was responsible for the December 6 shooting at US Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three American sailors.
He called the shooter Mohammed Alshamrani a “courageous knight” and a “hero”, according to media reports.
The shooting focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and exposed shortcomings in the screening of cadets.
In January, the US sent home 21 Saudi military students, saying the trainees had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or had “contact” with child abuse images, including in internet chatrooms.
Rimi was considered a potential successor to al-Zawahiri, the Egyptian leader of al-Qaeda’s strategic operations who is reportedly believed to be in Pakistan.
This is the third major strike by the US under Trump administration and that too in recent months. In October, the US killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In January, it killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...