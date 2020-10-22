US likely to have enough Covid-19 vaccines for all vulnerable Americans by year-end: Official

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday.
The US government is “cautiously optimistic” that one or two vaccines, likely from Pfizer Inc or Moderna Inc, will be available by the end of the year and can begin to be distributed to Americans, officials said during a news conference.
Azar said he expects all seniors, healthcare workers, and first responders will be able to receive a vaccine as soon as January, with the rest of the American public able to get a vaccine by April.
Also read: China’s province to hand out Covid-19 vaccine to non-priority groups as well
Companies participating in the US government’s effort to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, dubbed Operation Warp Speed, have begun developing manufacturing capabilities even before any vaccinations have been authorised by regulators.
In an open letter published last week, Pfizer said it is unlikely to have enough data to submit for a US regulatory authorisation until late November, after the US presidential election.
Also read: AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Volunteer dies, but the trial will continue, says Brazil
The coronavirus outbreak has been worsening in recent weeks as cold weather pushes Americans indoors, raising the chance of contracting the virus. Some 38 US states and two territories have reported rising case counts. More than eight million Americans have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than two lakh have died.
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
₹1246 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1236120012601275 Since the stock is trading with positive momentum, go ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...