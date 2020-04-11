US becomes first country to report more than 2000 deaths in a single day

The United States (US) becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day,with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed 5,00,000 on Friday.

As of Friday evening, 18,637 people in the United States have died of coronavirus, an increase of 1,953 deaths from Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, there are 1.69 million confirmed cases and more than 102,000 reported deaths.

However, according to experts, the worst is yet to come for the US and warned that lifting restriction wouldbe a lethal blow to the pandemic mitigation in the country, CNN reported.

Due to an unprecedented surge in the death toll, burial operations have increased from one day a week tofive days a week, with around 24 burials each day, said Department of Correction spokesman Jason Kersten.

According to the BBC report, in New York, the city that has recorded the highest number of cases in the US,ambulances constantly blare down the deserted streets, body bags are forklifted into refrigerated trucks outside hospitals and new trenches are being dug on Hart's Island for possible mass burials.