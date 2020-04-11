US becomes first country to report more than 2000 deaths in a single day

Hospitals: Firefighting Covid and taking guard against new crises
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
The United States (US) becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day,with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed 5,00,000 on Friday.
As of Friday evening, 18,637 people in the United States have died of coronavirus, an increase of 1,953 deaths from Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, there are 1.69 million confirmed cases and more than 102,000 reported deaths.
However, according to experts, the worst is yet to come for the US and warned that lifting restriction wouldbe a lethal blow to the pandemic mitigation in the country, CNN reported.
Due to an unprecedented surge in the death toll, burial operations have increased from one day a week tofive days a week, with around 24 burials each day, said Department of Correction spokesman Jason Kersten.
According to the BBC report, in New York, the city that has recorded the highest number of cases in the US,ambulances constantly blare down the deserted streets, body bags are forklifted into refrigerated trucks outside hospitals and new trenches are being dug on Hart's Island for possible mass burials.
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
A first-person account from a start-up on weathering the Covid-induced crisis
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...