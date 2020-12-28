US may witness more Covid-19 deaths in December than in any other month: Report

A recent report by The Covid Tracking Project has speculated that the US may witness more Covid-19 deaths in December than in any other month since the outbreak in the country.

“December is already the deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic in the US,” said a weekly report of the tracking project, Xinhua news agency reported.

This comes as the US continues to witness a spike in Covid-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalisations across the country.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked the public to avoid travel and stay at home during the Christmas holiday, in order to prevent the virus from further spreading.

“Travel may increase your chance of spreading and getting Covid-19. CDC continues to recommend postponing travel and staying home, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others this year,” the CDC said in its latest advisory.

“Host a virtual holiday meal with friends and family, gather for a virtual gift exchange, decorate your home, or make festive crafts,” said the CDC.

The safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is staying at home with the people who live with you, it added.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases crossed the 19 million mark in the US on Sunday, as per the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.