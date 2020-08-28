US moves to seize 280 cryptocurrency accounts tied to North Korean hacks

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
The US Department of Justice has filed a civil forfeiture complaint and has moved to seize 280 cryptocurrency accounts tied to two separate hacking incidents by North Korean actors.
The hackers have been accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency.
“The Justice Department today filed a civil forfeiture complaint detailing two hacks of virtual currency exchanges by North Korean actors. These actors stole millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency and ultimately laundered the funds through Chinese over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency traders. The complaint follows related criminal and civil actions announced in March 2020 pertaining to the theft of $250 million in cryptocurrency through other exchange hacks by North Korean actors,” the Justice Department said in an official release.
“Today’s action publicly exposes the ongoing connections between North Korea’s cyber-hacking programme and a Chinese cryptocurrency money laundering network,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
Officials further detailed the two hacking incidents, one in July 2019 and another in September 2019.
According to the complaint, the hackers stole over $2,72,000 worth of alternative cryptocurrencies and tokens, including Proton Tokens, PlayGame tokens, and IHT Real Estate Protocol tokens in July 2019.
The funds were then laundered over the subsequent months. In many instances, hackers used a method called “chain hopping” to launder the currency. Chain hopping is where a cryptocurrency is converted into other forms of currency such as BTC, Tether, etc.
The actors had hacked a US-based company in September 2019, the complaint alleged.
“The North Korea-associated hacker gained access to the company’s virtual currency wallets, funds held by the company on other platforms, and funds held by the company’s partners. The hacker stole nearly $2.5 million and laundered it through over 100 accounts at another virtual currency exchange,” read the release.
“The funds from both of the above hacks, as well as hacks previously detailed in a March 2020 forfeiture action, were all allegedly laundered by the same group of Chinese OTC actors. The infrastructure and communication accounts used to further the intrusions and fund transfers were also tied to North Korea,” the Justice Department said.
These accounts were frozen. The Justice Department has now moved to officially seize these 280 accounts containing stolen funds.
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...