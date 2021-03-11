US museum to house glass vial used to administer first Covid-19 vaccine

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has taken the glass vial that had been used to administer the first Covid-19 vaccine to treasure it in its museum.
The museum further acquired items related to the first vaccine, including scrubs and vaccination card of the first person inoculated against Covid-19.
The first vaccine was administered to Sandra Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at the Long Island Jewish Medical Centre. She had received the first vaccine dose on December 14, 2020.
“The urgent need for effective vaccines in the US was met with unprecedented speed,” said Anthea M Hartig, the museum’s Elizabeth MacMillan director, in an official statement.
Hartig added: “These now historic artifacts document not only this remarkable scientific progress but represent the hope offered to millions living through the cascading crises brought on by Covid-19.”
Alexandra Lord, chair of the museum’s division of medicine and science, told Smithsonian Magazine: “We’ve had everything from offers of masks that people have made to objects related to the treatment of Covid, to practitioners offering us objects related to how they’ve gone about protecting themselves or their family.”
The museum has other such items in its collection. These include materials related to historic epidemics and pandemics: polio epidemic, the 1957 influenza pandemic, and the HIV / AIDS pandemic, Verve reported.
