World

US Navy plane crashes; extent of injuries unclear

PTI Foley (USA) | Updated on October 24, 2020 Published on October 24, 2020

A United States (US) Navy aircraft crashed in an Alabama residential neighbourhood near the Gulf Coast, authorities said.

Officials did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire,” the chief told local news outlets.

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Darby called the neighbourhood a “heavily populated” residential area. No firefighters were injured, he added.

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The US Department of Defence and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

