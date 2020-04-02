US President Doanld Trump proposes $2 trillion infrastructure fund

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
United States (US) President Donald Trump has proposed a massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan, along with several other measures like corporate deductibility for restaurants and entertainment facilities to stimulate the American economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump’s proposal comes days after he passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that gives $ 3,200 on an average to an American family of four and massive financial assistance to small and medium enterprises, big corporations and the country’s travel and tourism industry.
I already proposed almost 0 interest on bonds and I proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure plan which would not only fix our roads and highways and bridges and tunnels and other things but will also do something very good, it is called jobs, Trump told reporters at his daily televised news briefing on Wednesday.
I am also asking that restaurants and entertainment facilities go back to the old deductibility from corporations where corporations can buy because otherwise a lot of these restaurants are going to have a hard time reopening, he said.
According to an official report, a record 3.3 million workers filed for jobless benefits in the week ended March 21, the most ever recorded. According to an estimate, some 47 million people could be rendered unemployed by the crisis.
If US can spend $8 trillion on wars in the Middle East, Trump argued that $2 trillion is needed to be spent on roads, bridges and tunnels, which are in bad shape.
What we want to do in our country you know it’s time that we spend money on our country, he said.
That is what we are going to do. It’s time that we start spending on our roads and our bridges and our schools and all of the things that we are supposed to be spending on and people are finally getting used to it and you could look at all of what we have done in the Middle East, way back in so many different places, way back in other countries to by the way and I have gone to other countries that are very rich I said I am sorry you are going to have to reimburse us for our cost, he added.
Trump assured the people of a booming economy once the virus is defeated.
I do think once we get rid of the virus, I think we’re going to have a boom in economy. I think it’s going to go up rather quickly, maybe very quickly, and maybe slowly. But it’s going to go up, and it’ll all come back. And I think it’s actually going to come back stronger than what it was because of the stimulus, he said.
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Continuing with SIPs during downturns helps accumulate more units, yielding higher returns
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...