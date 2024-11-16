US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday announced the name of Karoline Leavitt as the latest addition to his cabinet to serve as the White House Press Secretary.

Leavitt, who previously held the role of National Press Secretary for Trump's 2024 US Presidential campaign, was also part of the Trump administration as the Assistant Press Secretary of the White House during his first tenure. In a statement, Trump praised Leavitt for her work on his campaign and said that he was pleased to announce her name as the White House Press Secretary.

He noted that Leavitt was "smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator" and that he had the utmost confidence in her to excel at the position. "Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary. Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again," the statement read.

Earlier, US President-elect Trump selected his campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, as White House communications director as well as named Sergio Gor to lead the Presidential Personnel Office. Meanwhile on Thursday, former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins was nominated by Trump for the next US Secretary of Veterans Affaiss (VA).

Trump also announced the name of Robert F Kennedy Jr. as the next US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). On Wednesday, Trump nominated Congressman Matt Gaetz to be the Attorney General of the US, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as Secretary of State and former Congresswoman Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Additionally this week, he announced Tesla CEO Elon Musk, along with Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Moreover, Trump nominated former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Joseph McGinley as White House Counsel, former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin as Administrator of the United States Environmental Protective Agency (EPA), and Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Following his victory, President-elect Donald Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025.

