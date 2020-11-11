US reports over a lakh Covid-19 cases for 7th day in a row

The United States reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the number of deaths surged to their highest daily count since August.

With case numbers still being filed by a handful of states, the US had reported at least 1.34 lakh new infections by late Tuesday. It has reported an average of 1.2 lakh cases every day for the past week.

The daily death toll stood at 1,450, the first time it has risen above 1,400 since mid-August.

Hospitalisations of infected people also continued to climb rapidly, reaching 61,471 by late Tuesday, the highest ever during the pandemic.