US senators write to Biden to promote biofuel

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
A group of nine American senators on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to promote biofuels as a key solution for the country’s energy and climate agenda and said that India’s efforts in this regard to set up targets for ethanol are encouraging.
“Mr President, biofuels are a readily available energy solution that deserve full consideration, not only for helping to stem the recent increase in fuel prices which has subsequently accelerated inflation, but to serve as a foundational source of transportation emission reductions as part of your energy and environmental agenda,” the senators wrote.
Led by Senator John Thune, a longtime member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, the nine GOP senators called on the Biden administration to utilise the full capacity of American agriculture to deliver on both fronts.
“The benefits of expanded biofuel use do not stop at the water’s edge, and we are encouraged to see countries like India recognise the potential that higher blends of ethanol hold to meet energy needs and environmental goals. India has set a target of 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022 and increasing to a rate of 20 per cent ethanol by 2025,” the senators wrote in their letter.
They said that it not only suggests a promising export market for American farmers and biofuel producers but underscores how biofuels can be leveraged immediately to reduce transportation emissions without overhauling the entire electric grid.
“We urge your administration to feature biofuels as part of its international outreach on energy, environment, and trade, including the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland,” the senators said.
Observing that they want all Americans to have access to affordable and reliable sources of energy, including transportation and winter heating fuel, the senators said this requires an all-the-above energy strategy that equally leverages responsible resource development and innovation.
“American biofuels represent both, and as we outlined in our previous letter, they hold the proven ability to provide consumers broad choices for cleaner and more affordable energy. These contributions would expand with timely action by your administration,” they said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...