US sends one-year notice to quit WHO

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
The Trump administration has sent a letter giving the United Nations a one-year notice for the US to quit the World Health Organisation (WHO), formalising President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the agency even as the coronavirus pandemic rages out of control in the US and in many other countries.
The administration sent the letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, making the US withdrawal official on July 6, 2021, under a requirement for a one-year notice, according to Stephane Dujarric, the secretary-general’s spokesperson. It’s almost certain that Democratic rival Joe Biden would reverse Trump’s decision if he’s elected in November.
The letter was sent more than a month after Trump announced on May 29 that the US would leave the WHO because of what he said was its “undue deference to China and failure to provide accurate information about the coronavirus”. Critics have said the move is aimed at distracting from the US administration’s failure to control the virus and that leaving the agency now could cost lives.
In the meantime, Covid-19 cases have spiked in the US even as they have gone down in other parts of the world including China and the European Union. On Tuesday, Arizona health authorities reported 117 new deaths, a record number that brings the total to 1,927, and cases continued to rise in Florida and many other states.
The US has been the WHO’s largest contributor, providing $400 million to $500 million in mandatory and voluntary contributions. Trump earlier announced the US was suspending that funding. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo sought to retain some funding for polio vaccination and coronavirus programmes in several poor countries, but the fate of those carve-outs wasn’t immediately known.
“Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the US from the WHO in the midst of a pandemic,” Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted on Tuesday. “To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests it leaves Americans sick & America alone.”
The Trump administration withdrawal was also criticised by Lamar Alexander, the Republican chairman of the Senate Health Committee. “Certainly there needs to be a good, hard look at mistakes the World Health Organisation might have made in connection with coronavirus, but the time to do that is after the crisis has been dealt with, not in the middle of it,” Alexander of Tennessee said in a statement.
“The US decided when it joined the World Health Organization that any withdrawal would be preceded by a one-year notice plus full payment of financial obligations. Guterres is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met,” Dujarric wrote.
After Trump made the announcement the US would be withdrawing, US officials continued to press the WHO and its Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to commit to at least some of the changes the President demanded with the prospect Trump would reverse course if it did.
But he has been reluctant to do so. In an opinion piece in the Washington Post, Tedros cited the WHO’s leading role in the fight against smallpox and polio, as well as other diseases such as Ebola, Zika and measles.
The US has been with us at the forefront of these outbreaks, Tedros wrote. “Without US participation, this progress will undoubtedly be slowed and vital programs decimated.”
Trump’s initial threat to pull out of the organisation was accompanied by a four-page letter detailing his grievances. In it, he called on the WHO to demonstrate independence from China, renewing the complaint that led him in April to temporarily suspend US funding.
Trumps decision to withdraw from the WHO drew sharp criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike, as well as from allies in Europe and adversaries including China, who said it didn’t make sense to pull funding now. The WHO is heavily involved in the fight against the coronavirus, especially in poor countries where its spreading rapidly.
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...