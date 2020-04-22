US State Missouri sues China over the impact of Covid-19 outbreak in the state

The State of Missouri on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against multiple authorities including the Chinese government and other top institutions for their role n the global coronavirus pandemic and their impact on the state.

Lawsuit

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party, and other Chinese officials and institutions on Tuesday. In the lawsuit, Schmitt had alleged that the authorities had tried to suppress information, arrest whistleblowers, and deny the contagious nature of the 2019 novel Coronavirus which has, in turn, led to a loss of life and “severe economic consequences” in Missouri which is the first state to file this kind of a lawsuit against China.

“COVID-19 has done irreparable damage to countries across the globe, causing sickness, death, economic disruption, and human suffering. In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real - thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table," said Attorney General Schmitt in an official statement.

“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of Covid-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions,” he added.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

According to the lawsuit, Chinese health officials despite having knowledge of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus by late December had failed to report the outbreak to the World Health Organization until December 31.

The lawsuit also addressed the lack of proper actions taken by the authorities that had resulted in the virus spreading across the globe.

‘Chinese govt in knowledge’

Schmitt cited data gathered by the New York Times that stated that nearly 175,000 individuals left Wuhan on January 1 alone to travel for the Lunar New Year despite the authorities having knowledge of the novel coronavirus. The Chinese government also continued with New Year celebration knowing the risk for potential further infections.

The lawsuit also alleged that the authorities had claimed to cover up information by arresting whistleblowers.

According to the lawsuit filed “on January 1 or 2, Wuhan police stated in a message that was broadcast across the country on CCTV that they had taken "legal measures” against eight people who published and shared "rumors" online. One of those eight is believed to be a doctor that shared information about the disease on a platform called WeChat. One doctor in a Wuhan hospital emergency room was disciplined for instructing staff to wear masks, suspecting human-to-human transmission.”

Missouri has sought relief on “one count of public nuisance, one count of abnormally dangerous activities, and two counts of breach of duty.”

These remedies range from civil penalties and restitution, abatement of the public nuisance, cessation of abnormally dangerous activities to punitive damages.

The lawsuit, however, is less likely to succeed as American law grants broad immunity to foreign authorities in regard to civil jurisdiction of American courts according to a New York Times report.

As per the data from Johns Hopkins University, Missouri has confirmed over 6,000 cases of Covid-19 with the death toll surpassing 200.