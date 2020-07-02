US State Secretary praises India for banning 59 Chinese apps

Lauding India’s decision of banning 59 Chinese apps, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps will boost its sovereignty, integrity, and national security, as per media reports.

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps that serve as an appendage of the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) surveillance State,” Pompeo told reporters.

“India’s clean app approach will boost India’s sovereignty. It will also boost India’s integrity and national security,” he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The apps were banned after a deadly clash erupted between India and China along the Line of Actual Control on June 15 which claimed 20 lives.

This led to India banning Chinese apps, including highly popular TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, and Cam Scanner, among others.

The Centre said the apps were blocked “in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.”

Reacting to the ban, China said India’s move was discriminatory.

“India’s measure selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions, and suspects of violating the WTO rules,” Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Rong had said.

The US extended its support to India as the country has also engaged in the cold war with China for months, accusing it of not revealing facts and information about the ongoing pandemic on time.

The US is facing demands from some lawmakers to ban Chinese apps, mainly TikTok, the viral video mobile application which is widely popular in India as well.

After India’s move, Republican Congressman Rick Crawford tweeted that “TikTok must go and it should have been gone yesterday.”

Last week, US National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien had said the Chinese Government is using TikTok for its own purposes.

TikTok, which had millions of users in India, on Tuesday said it was complying with the government order. “TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government,” it said in a statement.