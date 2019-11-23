US stocks climb after Trump’s comments on China trade deal

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
US equities edged higher after President Donald Trump said he was “very close” to a trade pact with China even as he warned that Beijing wanted a deal more than he did.
Automakers, an industry particularly sensitive to trade, led advances after Trump’s comments in an interview on Fox News. Bitcoin tumbled to a six-month low and the dollar gained. Oil fell and Treasury yields held steady. The S&P 500 Index posted a small weekly loss, its first since early October.
It has been a mixed picture on the trade front this week, suppressing volatility and keeping stocks in a tight range within 1% of a record high. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has invited Robert Lighthizer to Beijing for further talks later this month, according to people familiar with the matter, and Washington will likely postpone new tariffs scheduled for December even if there’s no deal by then, the South China Morning Post reported. However, Trump may soon sign a bill supporting Hong Kong’s protesters, a move likely to anger China. He declined to reveal plans when asked Friday.
“Stocks’ short-term direction is still all about trade,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell. “Given precious little substance of late on that front, it’s no surprise stocks are stuck in a tight trading range with volatility at multi month lows.”
Elsewhere, European stocks advanced. The pound fell -- boosting UK equities -- following a gloomy reading of company sentiment. Government bonds in Europe rose as a measure of services in the euro area disappointed.
Japanese shares steadied after three days of declines, while stocks climbed in Australia and Hong Kong, and slipped in China.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...