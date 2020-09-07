World

US stocks could fall further with 3-day rule in play

Bloomberg September 7 | Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Some strategists see the decline as a ‘healthy consolidation’ move

The sell-off in US stocks may have at least one day more to go if history is a guide, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC.

The S&P 500 has fallen 4.3 per cent over the last two sessions, though remains up 53 per cent from its March lows at the height of fears about the coronavirus.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index fell 6.4 per cent over Thursday and Friday. Given those substantive declines and the three-day Labor Day weekend, technical strategist Robert Sluymer says there’s a risk of a further downdraft.

“We would not be surprised to see the three-day rule take effect,” Sluymer wrote in a note. Steep sell-offs often take at least three days to wash out the panic sellers.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell as much as 2.1 per cent in early Asian trading Monday.

The sudden back-to-back losses came after a ferocious run-up notable for a rare simultaneous increase in volatility, the outperformance of a few megacaps and unusually heavy options volume. Some strategists see it as simply a removal of froth, rather than a longer-term decline, while Fundstrat’s view remains unchanged that the recent drop is a ‘healthy consolidation’, Sluymer said.

The Nasdaq in particular tends to fall very rapidly from its peaks, according to Jason Goepfert, the founder of Sundial Capital Research Inc. “So if it is really a top, there could be an almost straight-down move in the weeks ahead,” he warned in a note Friday.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.