US stops new foreign students to take online-only study

The United States (US) announced in a policy statement by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday that it will not enroll further any foreign students to take the online-only study, Associated Press reported.

This comes after the US had to go back on its earlier controversial decision of expelling foreign students from the US because of the pandemic.

President Trump has shown his hard stance on the visa policy, suspending various visas for foreigners to safeguard the jobs for US nationals, which has taken a big toll due to the crumbling economy.

The earlier decision had to be revoked after deemed universities like Harvard and MIT moved the court to repeal the decision of sending foreign students back whose classes will move online in the fall. On July 14, the administration took the decision in favor of the universities, as per the previous report.

According to the Institute of International Education, there were over a million foreign students in the US for the 2018-19 academic year.

In March, when the pandemic spread over like wildfire, followed by lockdowns in most parts of the world, around 90 percent of those enrolled in the colleges located in the US remained in the country.