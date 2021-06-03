World

US to share 25 m vaccine doses with the world

Reuters Washington | Updated on June 03, 2021

The US will donate nearly 19 million doses of its supply through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing programme

President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out how the US would share some 25 million of a planned 80-million Covid-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world.

The US will donate nearly 19 million doses of its vaccine supply through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing programme, he said in a statement.

Through COVAX, some 6 million doses would go to Latin America and the Caribbean, about 7 million doses to South and South-East Asia and roughly 5 million for Africa.

The remaining doses, amounting to just over 6 million, would go directly from the US to countries including Canada, Mexico, India and South Korea.

