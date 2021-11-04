World

US trade deficit hits record $80.9 billion in September

PTI Washington | Updated on November 04, 2021

The politically sensitive goods deficit with China shot up 15 per cent in September to $36.5 billion

The US trade deficit hit an all-time high of $80.9 billion in September as American exports fell sharply while imports, even with supply chain problems at American ports, kept climbing.

The Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the September deficit topped the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June. The deficit is the gap between what the United States exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from foreign nations.

In September, exports plunged 3 per cent to $207.6 billion while imports rose 0.6 per cent to $288.5 billion.

The politically sensitive goods deficit with China shot up 15 per cent in September to $36.5 billion.

