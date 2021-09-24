US Vice-President Harris ‘suo moto’ refers to Pakistan’s role in terrorism

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
US Vice-President Kamala Harris, during her maiden meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has “suo moto” referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism, saying that there were terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India's security.
Prime Minister Modi held the meeting with Vice-President Harris at the White House on Thursday during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. “When the issue of terrorism came up, the Vice President suo moto referred Pakistan's role in that regard (of terrorism),” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters when asked if the issue of Pakistan's role in terrorism came up during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi.
Also read: PM Modi, US VPKamala Harris discuss bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific
According to Shringla, Harris said that there were terror groups that were working in Pakistan. “She asked Pakistan to take action so that this will not impact on US security and that of India. She agreed with the Prime Minister's briefing on the fact of cross border terrorism, and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to rein in, and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terrorist groups,” Shringla said.
Harris said that it is incumbent on the two nations to protect democracies in the best interests of people of the two countries. “As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world. And that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interests of people of our countries,” she said.
Their meeting comes a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meeting between Modi and President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House on Friday.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...