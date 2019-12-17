US wants to start on UK trade deal soon: Trump’s top economic adviser

Andhra Pradesh casts its shadow
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said that the US wants to soon start work on a trade deal with the UK after recently closing agreements with Mexico and Canada and with China.
“We look forward to a trade deal with Prime Minister Boris Johnson; well probably get started on that very soon,” Kudlow told reporters Monday in Washington. He said he plans to visit the United Kingdom (UK) early next year with National Security Council official Matthew Pottinger.
Johnson, who won a clear parliamentary majority in an election last week, spoke with Trump by phone on Monday, discussing issues including the negotiation of an ambitious free-trade agreement, the Prime ministers office said in an emailed statement.
Trump, in a tweet Friday, again raised the prospect of a massive new trade deal after the UK leaves the European Union (EU).
The US and China last week agreed to the first phase of a broader trade agreement that will see Trump reduce tariffs on Chinese goods, at least temporarily calming fears of an escalating trade war between the worlds two largest economies.
On Tuesday, the US, Mexico and Canada signed amendments to a trade agreement they first reached more than a year ago, paving the way for the three countries legislatures to ratify the deal.
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
