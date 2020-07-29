World

US warns against planting mystery seeds from China

Bloomberg July 29 | Updated on July 29, 2020 Published on July 29, 2020

USDA, other federal agencies are investigating the packages

US federal agencies are investigating suspicious and unsolicited packages of seeds that have been arriving at addresses across America and appear to come from China.

Anyone who receives the packages should hold onto the seeds and packaging and immediately contact officials, the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

The USDA doesn’t have any evidence to indicate this is something other than a brushing scam, where a seller sends unsolicited packages so they can post false customer reviews online and boost sales, it said.

The department is collecting the seed packages and will test their contents for anything that could be of concern to US agriculture or the environment, it said.

Chinas foreign ministry on Tuesday said that China Post has strictly followed regulations that ban the sending and receiving of seeds. China Post has talked to its US counterparts about returning parcels to the Asian nation so it can investigate further, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Published on July 29, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Fitch revises down Japan’s long-term outlook to negative