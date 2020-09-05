Vaccine distribution not likely to begin before mid-2021: WHO

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Widespread distribution of an approved Covid-19 vaccine is not likely to begin before mid-2021 according to the World Health Organization.
WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan told a press briefing on Friday that though the health agency is optimistic about Covid-19 vaccine development, realistically, vaccine distribution may not begin until mid-2021.
“So realistically speaking, probably the second half, the middle of 2021 - maybe the second quarter, the third quarter of 2021 - is when we can start seeing doses actually flowing into countries so that they can start to immunize their populations,” Swaminathan said.
“We expect results from some of the candidates, which are already in Phase 3
trials, to come by the end of the year or beginning of next year, following which they’ll have to be scaling of manufacturing to produce the hundreds of millions of doses that are going to be needed. In fact, the world is going to need billions of doses, and that is going to take time to manufacture. So we have to be optimistic and realistic at the same time,” she said.
The WHO chief scientist further stated that any vaccine that is approved will have to go through thorough trials before approval.
“No vaccine is going to be mass deployed before the regulators and confident and the governments are confident that the vaccines have met a minimum standard of efficacy and safety,” she said.
According to the health agency, countries will have to prioritize high-risk groups for vaccination at the beginning as productions scale up.
“We are not going to have enough for the world right at the beginning. There will have to be prioritization of groups within countries,” Swaminathan said.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...