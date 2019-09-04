Vandalism of Indian High Commission in London unacceptable, says MEA

India has expressed deep concerns over reports of an unruly demonstration by `Pakistan-incited elements’ and vandalism of the Indian High Commission property in London.

“This is the second time in less than a month that such an incident has taken place affecting the security and the normal functioning of our Mission. We consider these incidents to be unacceptable and have strongly urged the Government of UK to take action against those involved and take necessary steps to ensure the normal functioning of our Mission and the safety and security of our personnel,” according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs.

A violent protest led by British Pakistani groups outside the Indian High Commission took place on Tuesday with the agitators protesting against the revocation of special status to Jammu & Kashmir and division of the State into two Union Territories.

"Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises," the Indian High Commission in London tweeted on Tuesday. The High Commission also tweeted a picture of a window broken by the attackers.

There were protests outside the Indian High Commission last month on August 15, India’s independence day, and stones and eggs were allegedly thrown at Indians gathered outside the building.