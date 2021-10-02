Venezuela subtracts six zeros from currency, second overhaul in three years

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Venezuela on Friday launched its second monetary overhaul in three years by cutting six zeros from the bolivar currency in response to hyperinflation, simplifying accounting but doing little to ease the South American nation’s economic crisis.
The plan seeks to makes accounting more straightforward at businesses and banks, where systems can no longer handle the huge figures. Venezuela’s year-on-year inflation is 1,743 per cent according to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory. A minimum wage salary is barely $2.50 per month.
“Honestly, I think hyperinflation is too strong, this is already the third reconversion,” said Alfredo Bohorquez, a 55-year-old selling drawings on a boulevard in eastern Caracas. “This one will last three or four years, maybe less.”
President Nicolas Maduro’s government in 2018 removed five zeros from the currency due to high prices. This came a decade after the late President Hugo Chavez subtracted three zeros from the bolivar with the promise of single-digit inflation, which was not achieved.
The once-prosperous OPEC nation is suffering a years-long economic crisis that has forced millions of Venezuelans to emigrate. Maduro’s socialist government blames US sanctions for the country’s woes, while critics assign responsibility to interventionist macroeconomic policies.
The widespread adoption of the US dollar for commercial transactions in Venezuela will further dilute the relevance of the new scheme. Bolivars in cash in Venezuela are rarely used for routine purchases.
Also see: Assertive Mexico seeks leadership role in Latin America
Many people on Friday were using dollars in cash for purchases in supermarkets, pharmacies, and stores selling school supplies and uniforms, Reuters witnesses said. Bank systems were functioning normally after an hours-long planned outage early on Friday morning as they converted to the new currency scheme.
“The economic imbalances in the country are very acute and the zeros that are being removed today will soon return,” said economist Jose Manuel Puente. “The reconversion will have no impact in macroeconomic terms.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...