Vietnam to get 20 million Sputnik V coronavirus doses from Russia in 2021

Vietnam will receive 20 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia this year, the government said on Saturday.

The statement came after a meeting in Hanoi between Vietnam's defence minister, Phan Van Giang, and Russia's deputy defence minister, Alexei Krivoruchko.

Also see: GM soyameal imports could become a non-starter, says SEA

Only 3 per cent of Vietnam’s 98 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.