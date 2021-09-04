World

Vietnam to get 20 million Sputnik V coronavirus doses from Russia in 2021

Reuters Hanoi | Updated on September 04, 2021

Only 3 per cent of Vietnam’s population has been fully vaccinated

Vietnam will receive 20 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia this year, the government said on Saturday.

The statement came after a meeting in Hanoi between Vietnam's defence minister, Phan Van Giang, and Russia's deputy defence minister, Alexei Krivoruchko.

Published on September 04, 2021

