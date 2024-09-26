Vietnam's first power plant using solely liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to start commercial operations from April next year, state media reported on Thursday, five months later than the previous target date.

A test run at the plant, Nhon Trach 3 in the southern province of Dong Nai, will begin in mid-October, reported Cong Thuong, a newspaper of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The nearby Nhon Trach 4 plant is expected to start commercial power generation in July 2025, the report said, two months behind schedule.

Both plants, which have a combined capacity of 1.5 gigawatts (GW), are being developed by PetroVietnam Power Corp. They are the first in a fleet of 13 LNG-fired plants with total capacity of 22.4 GW that Vietnam aims to have by 2030.

PetroVietnam Power said earlier this year that construction of the two plants had faced obstacles, including issues related to a power purchase agreement, land leases, and transmission lines from the plants.