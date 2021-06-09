World

Virus-hit Chinese city suspends entertainment venues

PTI Beijing | Updated on June 09, 2021

Cases in Guangzhou caused by the more contagious delta variant first identified in India

The southern China metropolis of Guangzhou has ordered the closure of cinemas, theatres, nightclubs and other indoor entertainment venues as authorities seek to contain the country's latest coronavirus outbreak.

The controls announced on Wednesday are even stricter in parts of the city where the risk of infection is categorised as high or moderate. Guangzhou has isolated several neighbourhoods where cases have been detected and barred people from leaving the city or the surrounding province of Guangdong unless absolutely necessary.

Also read: Covid-19: The daily dose (June 9, 2021)

Guangzhou has reported more than 100 cases of local transmission since May 21, with eight more announced on Wednesday. Doctors say the cases in Guangzhou were caused by the more contagious delta variant that was first identified in India.

China has largely eliminated local transmissions elsewhere, with a total of 91,316 virus cases and 4,636 Covid-19 deaths reported in the country.

Published on June 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
China
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.