Virus will go away without vaccine: US President Donald Trump

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
United States President Donald Trump claimed that the novel pandemic coronavirus will go away without a vaccine. Trump’s remark came after he was asked by a reporter about the importance of the development of an antidote against the deadly virus, as per the Hindustan Times report.
Trump maintained that there might be some flare-ups, but the virus will eventually “go away” in some time.
Countries across the world are racing to develop a vaccine against the virus that has brought the world to a juddering halt.
The countries, including US and China, have skipped the animal testing trials of the vaccine to make it available to people as soon as possible. Some experts have predicted that the vaccine will be available by the end of 2020.
Oxford University began the phase-1 of the first human trial on April 23. The vaccine is called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), The Hindu reported.
“The vaccine from the Oxford project will be trialed in people from this Thursday,” Matt Hancock, Health Secretary said during a daily press conference on April 22.
While China leads the race by approving its third coronavirus vaccine for the second phase of clinical trials on April 25, Livemint report.
China had approved three coronavirus vaccines, including the one developed by the Chinese military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) for clinical trials.
Meanwhile, the US is nearing 14,00,000 lakh cases of the coronavirus, with 80,000 deaths reported so far.
