We are not even ‘halfway through’the Covid-19 pandemic, says Bill Gates

Former Microsoft chief and philanthropist Bill Gates on Friday said that a current coronavirus pandemic is an era-defining event the effect of which is likely to last for years to come.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which Gates has dubbed ‘the first modern pandemic’ will last a while he said.

“It’s going to be a while before things go back to normal,” Gates said in an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show on Friday. “I wish I could say that we’re halfway through. But I don’t think so,” he further said.

The reason Gates stated for his comment was that the world was still months, if not year away from developing a vaccine which he believes is the only way that the world can completely go back to normal.

“Usually a vaccine takes over five years because you have many steps,” he said.

He further elaborated how a vaccine needs to be tested and approved before rolling it out on a large scale and how that efficacy could take time. This was a reiteration of what Gates had said in an official blog post published on Thursday.

In his post, the billionaire had said that therapeutics including drugs and plasma therapy are likely to be developed and confirmed sooner than a vaccine which will take time.

“No one knows in advance which vaccine approach will work, so a number of them need to be funded so they can advance at full speed,” he wrote.

“Many of the vaccine approaches will fail because they won’t generate a strong enough immune response to provide protection. Scientists will get a sense of this within three months of testing a given vaccine in humans by looking at the antibody generation. Of particular interest is whether the vaccine will protect older people, whose immune systems don’t respond as well to vaccines,” he further said.

“The issue of safety is obviously very important. Regulators are very stringent about safety, to avoid side effects and also to protect the reputation of vaccines broadly since if one has significant problems, people will become more hesitant to take any vaccines. Regulators worldwide will have to work together to decide how large the safety database needs to be to approve a COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.

Gates hopeful of Covid-19 vaccine

However, Gates is hopeful that a coronavirus vaccine could be available within the next 18 to 24 months. “The best scientists [are] working hard on this,” Gates said in the interview.

According to his post, a vaccine is “the only way to return the world to where it was before COVID-19 showed up.”

Talking about the future after Covid-19, Gates had said that some of the digital approaches that were catching on anyway have been accelerated because of the pandemic and are likely to take once the pandemic subsides.

Furthermore, experts with knowledge of such pandemics needed to be included within the government and they need to think about future pandemics, he said.

This is an era-defining “World War” like the situation that the people who have lived through it will never forget, Gates had said in his post.

“Melinda and I grew up learning that World War II was the defining moment of our parents’ generation. In a similar way, the COVID-19 pandemic—the first modern pandemic—will define this era. No one who lives through Pandemic I will ever forget it,” he said.