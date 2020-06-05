When Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, let’s make sure it reaches everyone: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday backed global access for a new Covid-19 vaccine when developed in a video message to the Global Vaccine Summit.

The summit was hosted by Britain to raise funds for developing new life-saving treatments. The UN chief emphasized the importance of providing global solidarity in terms of Covid-19 vaccine access.

“Covid-19 is the greatest public health crisis of our generation. Right now, there is no vaccine. As we work together to develop one, there is an important lesson we need to understand. A vaccine, by itself, is not enough. We need global solidarity to ensure that every person, everywhere, has access,” Guterres said.

“A Coivd-19 vaccine must be seen as a global public good -- a people’s vaccine, which a growing number of world leaders are calling for,” added.

Lauding the “incredible work” of GAVI, the vaccine alliance, and its partners he also highlighted the broadening gaps in global vaccine delivery as immunization efforts are halted across the world during the fight against Covid-19.

The UN Secretary-General has appealed for three major commitments from nation that included finding safe ways to continue delivering vaccinations amid the pandemic. He also asked nations to deliver a range of primary health services through vaccine-delivery networks.

Lastly, he urged nations to support global access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

“When a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, let’s make sure it reaches everyone,” he said.

“That is why a fully funded GAVI will be critical to ensure we continue to progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

The virtual meeting held on Thursday had aimed to raise $7.4 billion for immunisation programmes that have been negatively impacted amid the global pandemic. It had also initiated a new fundraising drive to aid potential vaccines for Covid-19.