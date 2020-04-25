White House could shrink Donald Trump’s role in press briefing after disinfectant remark

United States President Donald Trump cut off his daily coronavirus task force briefing on Friday without taking questions from media for the first time, as per an Associated Press report.

According to sources cited in the Associated Press reports, there has been rumours in the White House about shrinking the role of the President and changing the format of the briefing after Trump’s recent comment on injecting disinfectant created an uproar in the States.

Trump’s recent comment

Trump had said at his daily media briefing on Thursday that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them clear the disease.

"Is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside, or almost a cleaning?" he had said. "It would be interesting to check that."

The briefings that usually spill beyond an hour with aggressive exchanges between President and reporters may not happen soon. According to AP’s sources, Trump was disappointed with headlines on Friday about his remark on disinfectants

That idea drew loud warnings from health experts who said the proposal was dangerous and sharp criticism from Democrats.

Trump had not taken questions from reporters earlier on Friday and claimed that his proposal about disinfectant had been sarcastic.

AP reported that Trump’s advisors have asked him to scale back from the media at the briefings and advised him to brief media only when there is major news or positive developments to share. The advisers suggested Vice President Mike Pence and health officials take the lead.

Officials at Trump's re-election campaign have also witnessed a dip Trump's support even from his loyalists because of the uncorroborated information he has shared in the past.

The AP report revealed that White House officials had also asked CNN reporters to take back seats but the reporters declined to move. CNN has been a constant target of Trump's criticism.