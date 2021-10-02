White House presses airlines to get employees vaccinated

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, just as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major US carriers to require the shots.
White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates, according to three people familiar with the situation. They spoke on Friday on condition of anonymity because the calls were private.
Airlines are large employers that fall under President Joe Biden’s sweeping order that requires companies with more than 100 workers to vaccinate employees or undertake weekly testing for the virus.
They are also government contractors, and so could fall under a December 8 deadline that contractors enforce vaccination requirements — without the testing option.
Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways said on Friday they will require employees to be vaccinated as soon as December 8 because they will be treated as federal contractors.
“This means employees may no longer opt for regular testing and masking in lieu of getting the vaccine,” Alaska Airlines said in a memo to employees.
Also see: GOP blocks bill to keep government going
Delta said it was still evaluating Biden’s order. The airline previously said it will require vaccination or weekly testing and impose surcharges on unvaccinated employees. That would meet the Biden test for large employers but not the stricter rules for federal contractors.
United Airlines took an early and tough stance to require vaccination. United said Thursday that 320 of its 67,000 US employees face termination for not getting vaccinated or seeking a medical or religious exemption by a deadline earlier this week.
American and Southwest say they are studying Biden’s order. Both are under pressure from their pilot groups to not require vaccinations but to instead offer options including testing.
At least two members of Congress — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. — have proposed requiring that passengers on domestic flights be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test for Covid-19 before they fly.
Anthony Fauci, the government’s top expert on infectious disease, supports that approach for domestic flights, and travellers entering the country must present a negative test before boarding. The Biden administration has not ruled out the idea, which airlines oppose strongly.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...